These Kitchen Appliances Can Be Had For As Low As $8!

Right now at Macy’s, a selection of small kitchen appliances and cookware items drop in price from $29.99-$59.99 to only $19.99. Plus each item has a $12 mail-in rebate, dropping your total to just $7.99. You’ll even get free shipping with your $49 purchase, and store pickup is free where available.

Bella 1.2-Qt. Air Fryer on sale for $7.99 after rebate

For example, this Bella 1.2Qt Air Fryer retails for $44.99, but you can get it for just $7.99 after the rebate. Or choose this Tools of the Trade 7.5Qt Covered Wok, which is reduced from $59.99 to $7.99.

Tools of the Trade 7.5 Qt. Covered Wok on sale for $7.99 after rebate

That’s more than an 80 percent discount! These Black Friday specials end 11/24, so act fast before these hot items sell out.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

