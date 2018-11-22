Vitamix Still Makes Great Blenders, And They Are On Sale Today

Vitamix has been around since the early 1920s when William Barnard founded the company in the northeastern part of Ohio. In the ’30s, Barnard got wind of a new invention that blended liquids and other substances. He added innovation to the idea, and in 1937 he released “The Blender,” a more durable kitchen appliance than any similar product on the market at the time.

Close to a century later, the Barnard family still owns Vitamix, and they still sell large, reliable blenders. Today only, three Vitamix blenders are on sale:

Vitamix Professional Series 300 Blender, Professional Grade, 64oz. Low Profile Container, Onyx on sale for $334.99

Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, Black on sale for $279.95

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Certified Refurbished) on sale for $188.95

