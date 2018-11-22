We Love The Sound Quality And 30-Hour Playtime Of These Headphones

We have featured Cowin headphones here at the Daily Dealer before. We simply love the brand’s professional active noise cancelling technology, with its proprietary drivers providing deep and accurate bass, its high-quality built-in microphone and (perhaps most importantly) the 30-hour playtime.

In a one-day-only Black Friday Deals Week Deal, six Cowin headphones are 30 percent off. Five of them are of the E7 (or E7 Pro) line, which we have always recommended to our readers. But the deal even includes one E8 pair, which promises superior sound quality 25 percent stronger than the E7 model.

COWIN E7 Pro [2018 Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphone Bluetooth Headphones Microphone Hi-Fi Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 30H Playtime Travel Work TV Computer Phone – Black on sale for $60.99

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30H Playtime for Travel Work TV Computer Phone – Purple on sale for $49.99

COWIN E7 PRO [2018 Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphone Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Hi-Fi Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 30H Playtime for Travel Work TV Computer Phone – White on sale for $65.99

COWIN E7 PRO [2018 Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphone Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Hi-Fi Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 30H Playtime for Travel Work TV Computer Phone – Red on sale for $65.99

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Wireless Headphones Over Ear, 30H Playtime for Travel Work TV Computer Cellphone – White on sale for $49.99

COWIN E8 [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphone Bluetooth Headphones Microphone Hi-Fi Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 20 Hour Playtime Travel Work TV Computer Phone – Black on sale for $103.99

