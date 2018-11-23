See The Instagram Photo Of Kourtney Kardashian That Has Everybody Talking

Kourtney Kardashian shocked the internet on Thursday night when she posted a Thanksgiving Day photo with her family — and her ex.

The reality star and popular Instagram personality, 39, reportedly spent the night with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, so her kids could wake up with the whole family intact. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Is LESS Than Thrilled About Her Recent Thong Bikini Photo)

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @KhloeKardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” she wrote in a caption under a photo of her immediate family.

Kourtney’s comment section below the photo was flooded with pleas from her followers to get back together with former boyfriend Scott Disick, 35. It’s unclear if this will ever happen, but the two have previously acknowledged that they may want to try to make things work again when they’re older.

“We always said we would try to get back together when we were like 40,” Scott revealed on a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

As it stands now, Kourtney has been rumored to be casually dating several guys. Scott is also dating the 20-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia.

View this post on Instagram Next stop NY A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Sep 8, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

Still, Kourtney’s a year away from 40, so let the speculation begin…

Follow Jena on Twitter