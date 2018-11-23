Melania Wows In Sheer Black Lace Dress At Thanksgiving

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump stole the show Thursday when she stepped out in a sheer lace dress with President Donald Trump for Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and family have their Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump sit down for Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on November 22, 2018. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked stunning in the black outfit with 3/4 length sleeves and a scoop neck as she joined the rest of her family for festivities in Palm Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump sit down for Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on November 22, 2018. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

As one CNN reporter noted, the portion of the dress that was visible looked very similar to the Dolce & Gabbana lace number FLOTUS wore last year during her and the president’s trip to Israel. There they posed for pictures ahead of an official dinner in Jerusalem with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sara Netanyahu and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for pictures before an official dinner in Jerusalem on May 22, 2017. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Trump posted a message on Instagram wishing everyone a “very happy Thanksgiving.”

“Wishing you all a very happy Thanksgiving! As we give thanks, let’s keep those who can’t be with their families in our thoughts today. #Thanksgiving,” the first lady captioned her post.

 

On Tuesday, she joined Trump for the annual White House Turkey Pardon Ceremony where the president declared the turkey named “Peas” was the lucky bird who had been granted a presidential pardon.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during the 71st presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A short time later, he announced the turkey named “Carrots” had also been pardoned and would join his turkey pal at the educational facility at Virginia Tech University known as “Gobblers Rest,” per a White House Pool report.

US President Donald Trump pardons the turkey "Peas" during the annual ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018 as US First Lady Melania Trump looks on. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

