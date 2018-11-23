Melania Wows In Sheer Black Lace Dress At Thanksgiving

Melania Trump stole the show Thursday when she stepped out in a sheer lace dress with President Donald Trump for Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The first lady looked stunning in the black outfit with 3/4 length sleeves and a scoop neck as she joined the rest of her family for festivities in Palm Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

As one CNN reporter noted, the portion of the dress that was visible looked very similar to the Dolce & Gabbana lace number FLOTUS wore last year during her and the president’s trip to Israel. There they posed for pictures ahead of an official dinner in Jerusalem with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu.

. @FLOTUS tonight for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago wearing the same @dolcegabbana black lace dress she wore last year while visiting Israel. (Special holiday edition of Hi, I’m Kate.) pic.twitter.com/rUuDD0cq3I — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 23, 2018

Earlier in the day, Trump posted a message on Instagram wishing everyone a “very happy Thanksgiving.”

“Wishing you all a very happy Thanksgiving! As we give thanks, let’s keep those who can’t be with their families in our thoughts today. #Thanksgiving,” the first lady captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Nov 22, 2018 at 7:10am PST

On Tuesday, she joined Trump for the annual White House Turkey Pardon Ceremony where the president declared the turkey named “Peas” was the lucky bird who had been granted a presidential pardon.

A short time later, he announced the turkey named “Carrots” had also been pardoned and would join his turkey pal at the educational facility at Virginia Tech University known as “Gobblers Rest,” per a White House Pool report.