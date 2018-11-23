This Powerful Power Bank Can Charge 3 Devices At Once, And It Is Over Half Off With This Code

Hopefully, by now you know how important portable chargers are. If you are going to be out of the house for an extended period of time (perhaps a trip to visit the in-laws this holiday season?), external batteries are a sheer necessity. We’ve been touting them here at the Daily Dealer for nearly three years now.

If you haven’t gotten one yet, this Black Friday is the day to do so. This 10000mAh power bank is made from high quality lithium polymer, and it comes equipped with a built-in Type C and Micro-USB cable (as well as another USB port, so you can charge up to three devices at once). The strong battery within can charge the iPhone 6 and 6s three and a half times, the 6+ two times, the Galaxy S7 two times and S6 two and a half times, the iPhone 7 three times and the 7+ two times.

With the discount code Y6KNLNIQ, you can get this powerful power bank for over half off its typical $36 price:

10000mAh Power Bank External Battery Portable Charger Pack with Built-in Type C and Micro USB Cable for iPhone Xs/XS Max/X 8 Samsung Huawei Android Cell Phones (Black) on sale for $16.24 with code Y6KNLNIQ

Unlike other power banks on the market, this battery is ultra slim but made from aluminum alloy construction; in other words, it is both solid and portable. As a bonus, the built-in LED flashlight power indicator tells you how much juice is left. Act now, this code expires on November 30.

