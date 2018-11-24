There’s A New WWII Movie That Everybody Needs To See. Here’s The Reason Why

“Overlord” is one of the most entertaining war movies made in a long time.

I’m going to go ahead and keep spoilers at a minimum here because this movie is way too good to ruin. I want you all to experience the same show I did without any idea of what is coming.

Now, I think it’s safe to say I was jacked when the trailer first hit the internet during the summer. A movie about zombies and D-Day made by “Lost” creator J.J. Abrams? Sign me up immediately. (RELATED: Check Out The Final Trailer For The WWII Thriller ‘Overlord’ [VIDEO])

The movie didn’t disappoint, but it’s also not exactly what I expected. It’s not like the zombie mode on “Call of Duty” that I think so many were expecting.

No, this is a legit WWII movie. I’d say about 90 percent war film and 10 percent zombies, and the zombies aren’t even what you’d traditionally expect.

Plus, the action scenes in “Overlord” are badass. Again, it plays more like a traditional war movie than it does a science fiction zombie thriller. The bombs, crack of the weapons firing and everything else sounds like it’s right out of “Saving Private Ryan” instead of some B-film.

If you’re into good war films and maybe a little zombie action along the way, then I can’t recommend “Overlord” enough. You need to go out there and see this movie in theaters right now.