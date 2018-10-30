Check Out The Final Trailer For The WWII Thriller ‘Overlord’ [VIDEO]

The final trailer for the WWII horror-thriller “Overlord” was recently released.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

For those of you don’t know, J.J. Abrams is behind this movie, which means it’s absolutely going to be great. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: The Creator Of ‘Lost’ Has An Awesome D-Day Film About Zombies Coming Out [VIDEO])

Everybody who reads my stuff is well-aware that I’m a big WWII history buff, I love J.J. Abrams’ movies and I’m always down to watch some zombies die. This film sounds like a dream of mine. I seriously can’t wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overlord (@overlordmovie) on Oct 30, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

You can catch “Overlord” in theaters November 9. You can bet that I’ll be there.

