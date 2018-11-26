Eighth Grader Who Was Shot Seven Times Performs With Colts Cheerleaders

An eighth grader who was shot seven times in an Indiana middle school six months ago performed with the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders Sunday.

Ella Whistler shows the world how strong she is by performing with @ColtsCheer as our honorary captain for #MIAvsIND just 6 months after she was shot 7 times in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting. #EllaStrong pic.twitter.com/ynHIH1qzqn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2018

Ella Whistler, 13, not only performed with the Colts cheerleaders between the first and second quarters of the game against the Miami Dolphins, but also sang the national anthem with Noblesville West Middle School’s choir, Fox 59 reported Sunday.

Whistler, who was in seventh grade at the time of the shooting, ended up with broken ribs, jaw and neck vertebrae along with a collapsed lung, according to Inside Edition.

The shooting was carried out by a 13-year-old boy at Noblesville West on May 25, according to IndyStar.

Science teacher Jason Seaman is credited with stopping the shooting by tackling the shooter, Inside Edition reported. He suffered hits from three bullets. (RELATED: Taiwanese Exchange Student Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ High School To Be Deported)

Indiana GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb offered free handheld metal detectors to public schools in the state after the shooting. More than 90 percent of public school districts took the offer, according to IndyStar.

Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix ruled to send the shooter to a juvenile jail on Nov. 14. Felix wants the shooter in jail until he is 18, according to IndyStar.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.