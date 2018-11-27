Graphic Details Released About Horrific Knee Injury Suffered By Heisman Candidate

University of Central Flordia Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered never damage when he hurt his knee against the University of South Flordia.

The rising star quarterback and likely Heisman candidate for UFC absolutely shredded his knee when he was taken to the ground, and it’s one of the worst injuries you’ll ever see.

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

We now know that the knee injury was more than just a bone break. According to a statement from the Tampa General Hospital Tuesday, “His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care.” (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenzie Milton (@mckenziemil10) on Nov 18, 2018 at 4:58pm PST

You just hate to see injuries like this one to happen to anybody. You especially don’t like seeing it happen to a guy the caliber of Milton. The man was a rising star, and now he won’t play for a long time.

A knee injury like Milton’s is one that could potentially end a career. I hope like hell it doesn’t. The world is way too talented to get sidelined over an injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenzie Milton (@mckenziemil10) on Oct 23, 2018 at 8:52am PDT

Let’s all hope like hell he makes his way back on to a gridiron eventually. Thoughts and prayers out to his family and team.

This whole situation is just something you hate to see.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter