Trump Threatens Subsidy Cuts For GM After Layoff Announcement

President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday that his administration is considering rescinding government subsidies for General Motors after the company announced it would layoff thousands of workers.

Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

….for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) – don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced Monday that she would slash thousands of jobs across the U.S. and close several factories. The company noted that nearly 14,000 jobs and plants in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Canada would be affected.

“We are taking these actions now while the company and the economy are strong to stay in front of a fast-changing market,” Barra said in her announcement.

Trump noted that GM was bailed out by U.S. taxpayers in Dec. 2008 during the Great Recession and referenced the company’s extensive manufacturing network throughout the world, including China.

The president expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision to reporters Monday saying, “I spoke to her [Barra], and I stressed the fact that I am not happy with what she did.”

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow further explained to reporters Tuesday that the White House was not only disappointed in GM’s decision but that much of the feeling in the building verged on “anger.”

Kudlow noted that the White House felt especially spurned by GM because of the efforts the administration took in soliciting feedback from car companies during the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new agreement, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA), was rolled out by President Donald Trump in early October.