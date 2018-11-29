Big Ten Releases Must-Watch Video Of Ohio State’s Beatdown Of Michigan

Did you enjoy Ohio State’s 62-39 annihilation of Michigan?

Well, I’ve got some great news for all of you that did. The Big Ten released “The Journey” episode on the game, and it’s awesome.

To quickly recap, the Buckeyes stomped all over Jim Harbaugh’s sad and pathetic team in their regular season finale.

You saw The Game. But you haven’t seen it like this.@OhioStateFB‘s 62-39 win over Michigan gets the full @BTNJourney treatment. pic.twitter.com/bDlFMikqvh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 27, 2018

I hope everybody enjoyed that video as much as I did. I probably have watched it a dozen times. It’s like a drug being injected straight into my heart. I simply can’t get enough. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 24, 2018 at 2:39pm PST

I hope Michigan fans cry forever and forever. I know that it’s not exactly kosher for me to be supporting Ohio State. That’s not really what’s happening here. The Buckeyes are absolutely awful as well, but I just can’t stand the arrogance of Michigan fans.

Now, crack a beer and rejoice in the fact Michigan had yet another failed and disappointing season.