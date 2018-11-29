This Struggling NBA Team Just Got Some Much Needed Help

One of the NBA’s most talented young teams just got a veteran presence that could pay dividends for them as the season progresses.

On Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz acquired Kyle Korver from The Cleveland Cavaliers. Utah sent shooting guard Alec Burks and two second-round picks to Cleveland in exchange for Korver.

Korver starred for the franchise from 2007-2010 and is widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. (RELATED: This Cleveland Cavaliers Star Wants Out. Is This The End Of The Road For LeBron’s Former Team?)

Kyle Korver to the Jazz, just like old times. pic.twitter.com/byp5aczJSp — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) November 28, 2018

The Jazz are flushed with young talent, specifically former first round picks Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Following a surprisingly good season a year ago, which culminated with a shocking first round upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah has failed to replicate that success early into this season.

The Jazz sit at just 10-12 on the season, but the year is still young and Korver should be able to make an immediate impact. He’ll provide leadership to Utah’s talented young stars, and his three-point shooting will work as a safety net for Mitchell and Gobert, who can kick it to him on the outside, thus vastly improving the entire offense.

This is a big-time move for the Utah Jazz.

