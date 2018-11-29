Oklahoma Players Could Be Penalized For Absurd Reason Against Texas. Is Freedom Dead?

Oklahoma football players will be penalized if they mock Texas during the Big 12 title game.

247 reported the following:

As far as the players are concerned, the Big 12 office has apparently told the Sooners that putting their horns down won’t fly. On his coaches show Tuesday evening, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said the Sooners have been told they can’t do throw the ‘Horns Down’ hand sign. Josh Helmer of 1400 AM (KREF) in Norman reported on Twitter that Riley said Oklahoma reached out to the conference office to see if players would be penalized for doing the inverted Hook ‘Em Horns hand sign and the news Riley got makes the hand gesture off limits on Saturday with the Big 12 title on the line. “Yeah, we can’t do it.,” Riley said, according to Helmer.

This is straight up absurd. This can’t possibly be real or constitutional, right? The Big 12 is seriously going to penalize Sooners players if they mock the Texas horns up sign? I thought this was America.

I seriously can’t believe this is how soft America has gotten, that our football players aren’t even allowed to mock opponents. If Texas players can run all over the field throwing up that sign, then why the hell can’t Oklahoma players throw the horns down? It makes less than zero sense. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Look, we didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy so that, several decades later, our country could be run by a bunch of sissies that try to destroy our football. You think people were offended on the field by hand signs in the 1940s? I highly doubt it.

Let the players go out there to do what they do, and may the best team win. If there is a little taunting and mocking in the process, then so be it. As a football fan, I want to see that intensity.

If the Big 12 officials have a problem with that, then Lincoln Riley should refuse to take the field. Take a stand for freedom and America. That’s the only option available when dealing with tyrants.

