Ocasio-Cortez Likens Civil Rights And Going To The Moon To Winning Her Election

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on Friday likened her own election victory and the victories of other Democrats to the civil rights movement, voter enfranchisement, and the Moon landings.

“This is not just about a green new deal,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Friday, speaking in front of the Capitol with a group of Democratic lawmakers in support of the “Green New Deal,” an attempt to make climate change a priority of the incoming Democratic-majority Congress.

“This is about a new deal for the United States of America,” she continued. “Because in every moment when our country has reached the depths of darkness, in every moment when we were at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss and we did not know if we would be capable of saving ourselves, we have. We’ve done it. We’ve dug deep and we’ve done what we thought was impossible.”

Ocasio-Cortez then seemed to equate major milestones in American history, like the establishment of civil rights and the Moon landing, to herself and other Democrats winning their elections. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Equates Ending Of Slavery To Electing Democrats)

“We went to the Moon, we electrified the nation, we established civil rights, we enfranchised the country. We dig deep and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won in elections this year. That’s what so many of us did.”

