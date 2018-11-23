Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says ‘People Are Going To Die’ If Climate Change Isn’t Addressed

Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used social media on Friday to call for the issue of climate change to be addressed “ASAP,” or “people are going to die.”

“People are going to die if we don’t start addressing climate change ASAP,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It’s not enough to think it’s ‘important.’ We must make it urgent. That’s why we need a Select Committee on a Green New Deal, & why fossil fuel-funded officials shouldn’t be writing climate change policy.”

People are going to die if we don’t start addressing climate change ASAP. It’s not enough to think it’s “important.” We must make it urgent. That’s why we need a Select Committee on a Green New Deal, & why fossil fuel-funded officials shouldn’t be writing climate change policy. https://t.co/bn6NloGlaY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 23, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez linked to a CNN article about a just-released federal climate change report that “warns of devastating health and economic costs to the US.” (RELATED: OPINION: Trump Is Right To Question Climate Change Causes)

While President Trump has acknowledged that the earth’s temperature may be changing, he has questioned man’s role in it, particularly whether or not the United States could make a significant impact by curbing economic activity.

Last month, the then-congressional candidate compared addressing global warming to the Allies defeating Nazi Germany.

“So, when we talk about existential threats,” said Ocasio Cortez, “the last time we had a really major existential threat in this country was around World War II. So, we’ve been here before, and we have a blueprint of what we did before. None of these things are new ideas. What we had was an existential threat in the context of a war, and what we did was that we chose to mobilize and industrialize our entire economy and we put hundreds of thousands if not millions of people to work in defending our shores and defending this country.”

Follow Scott on Twitter