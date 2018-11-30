Trump Reacts To Massive Earthquake In Alaska

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump expressed support for the state of Alaska after a large earthquake rocked the state, tweeting from Argentina where he is attending the G20 summit.

The earthquake registered 7.0 out of 10 on the Richter scale, inflicting significant damage to infrastructure in Southcentral Alaska. Earthquakes in the region are common, with the USGS noting 14 earthquakes over 6.0 in the last 100 years.

Police in the city of Anchorage reported major damage to local infrastructure including roads and bridges. “People went back inside after the first earthquake struck, but the 5.8 aftershock about five minutes later sent them running back into the streets,” the Associated Press noted. Videos also show roads breaking apart.

The National Weather Service initially issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake, but quickly canceled it.

Videos taken during the earthquake show significant damage occurring inside buildings and places of work.

