Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History

Georgia lost the SEC title game to Alabama Saturday night 35-28 after one of the dumbest plays in the history of college football.

With the game tied at 28-28 with a little more than three minutes left, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart decided he wanted to fake a punt on 4th and 11 from about midfield. Yes, in a tied game against Nick Saban and the top-ranked team, Georgia faked a punt with a 11 yards to go.

Watch the stupidity of this decision below.

On 4th and 11, Georgia dialed up this fake.

Alabama was not fooled. pic.twitter.com/FBB8DuG2Kp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018

Seriously, what the hell was Georgia thinking? As a friend of mine texted me after this disaster of a decision, this is the type of decision making that should get a coach fired.

The Bulldogs were about to pin Alabama deep, Tua was out of the game and they could have trusted their defense. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Instead, Jalen Hurts came off of the bench to win the game for the Tide. What an absolute disaster of situation.

Jalen Hurts scores a go-ahead touchdown with Tua Tagovailoa cheering him on. You simply cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/ngRf95vtL8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018

I’m honestly at a loss for words right now. I can’t believe Georgia didn’t punt the ball. They practically asked Alabama if they’d like to win and then set them up perfectly to do it. Disgraceful and embarrassing on every level.

