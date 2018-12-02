Celebrate Jenna Dewan’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

December 3 is Jenna Dewan’s birthday.

The dancer, actress, and former wife of Channing Tatum turns 38 years old today, and she’s packed in a massive career in the entertainment industry.

Born Jenna Lee Dewan and raised in Hartford, Conn., Dewan is the daughter of a former Notre Dame University running back from the 1970s. Dewan got her start dancing, as she was on the varsity cheerleading squad when she was in high school. She went on to dance as a backup dancer in Janet Jackson’s “Doesn’t Really Matter” music video from 2000.

From there, Dewan danced her way into film in the choreographed dance movie “Step Up,” which is how she met her then-husband, Channing Tatum.

The two were married for nine years but ultimately divorced in 2018. Jenna Dewan is rumored to be moving on in her dating life but that’s not stopping her from keeping up with her fire Instagram. Check out some of her best photos below.