Jerry Nadler Claims Trump Knew About Cohen Cover-Up And Lied About It

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York accused President Donald Trump of “incessantly lying” to the American people and claimed he knew former Trump attorney Michael Cohen lied to congressional lawmakers.

Nadler was asked on “Meet The Press” Sunday to respond to an article by former federal prosecutor Ken White in The Atlantic Thursday claiming Trump was fully aware of Cohen’s deception.

“Well, I do agree with that assessment,” he said. “You know, we have a president who lies incessantly to the American people about big matters and small matters, who surrounds himself with people who lie incessantly to the American people. And the key fact now is that the time that he can get away with lying to the American people all the time and evading accountability is coming to an end.”

WATCH:

Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to court filings released after Cohen’s plea. (RELATED: Former Bill Clinton Press Secretary Compares Trump To A ‘Crime Boss’ On CNN)

Nadler called the issue a “serious matter” and asked if the Kremlin has any sway over Trump or the White House.

“I do think that this is a very serious matter,” he continued. “And among other things, the fact that he was lying to the American people about doing business in Russia and that the Kremlin knew he was lying gave the Kremlin a hold over him. And one question we have now is does the Kremlin still have a hold over him because of other lies that they know about?”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.