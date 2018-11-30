Former Bill Clinton Press Secretary Compares Trump To A ‘Crime Boss’ On CNN

Former Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart compared President Donald Trump to a “crime boss” on CNN’s “New Day” Friday.

“I was watching yesterday and Donald Trump sounds like a crime boss,” he said.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Trump responded by calling Cohen a “weak” person who’s lying to receive a reduced jail sentence.

“[Cohen] was convicted with a fairly long-term sentence on things totally unrelated to the Trump Organization — having to do with mortgages and having to do with cheating the IRS perhaps,” Trump said Thursday while departing for the G20 summit in Argentina.

WATCH:

“If you believe that all of these things are coincidental, then you really have a very active imagination. These things are all connected,” Lockhart said. “One of the things that really troubles me though is the way they respond.” (RELATED: Mollie Hemingway Accuses Trump Critics Of Using ‘Stalinist’ Tactics Against Him)

Lockhart compared the Trump administration’s tone to “mafia muscle” and said the American people should be disturbed by the president’s behavior.

