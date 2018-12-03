Everybody Is Talking About This Upcoming Show About An Infamous Murder. Check Out The Preview

“I am the Night” looks like it’s going to be one of the greatest shows ever made.

The plot of the TNT-produced drama, according to IMDB, is:

Inspired by true events, “I Am the Night” tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter (Chris Pine), haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

As I’ve noted before, I can’t wait for this show, and my anticipation only grows higher as the January 28 release date draws closer. Watch the two trailers below. (RELATED: New Series About The Black Dahlia Killing Looks Incredible. Check Out The Trailer [VIDEO])

What’s not to love in those previews? They both look awesome and the Black Dahlia killing is one of the craziest unsolved crimes in the history of this country. To this day, they still don’t know who was responsible.

January 28 can’t get here soon enough. I’d rather have this show right now than get Christmas gifts. You might think I’m kidding. I promise you that I’m not.

Chris Pine is one hell of a great actor, and everything he touches tends to be very entertaining. I don’t know anything about female lead India Eisley. However, my in-depth journalism skills have determined she’s not hard on the eyes and she knows her way around a rifle.

Seriously, I can’t wait for the release. It’s going to be great.