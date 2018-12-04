Jenna Dewan Talks Life After Channing Tatum: ‘I Do Believe In Love Still’

Jenna Dewan admitted she still believes in love after her split from actor Channing Tatum, but shared that it first has to start with “learning how to love yourself.”

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?'” the 38-year-old actress shared in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine for the January issue published Tuesday. “I didn’t run away from my feelings.” (RELATED: 15 Things You May Not Have Known About Emily Ratajkowski [SLIDESHOW])

“I let myself cry. I let myself grieve,” she added. “This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.” (RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum Looks Flawless In Stunning Bikini Cover Photo)

Dewan continued, “I’m obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together. We’d been a beloved couple for a long time.”

And as far as those tabloid rumors about her dating again and having a new beau, the “World Of Dance” host said it’s all a fantasy.

“I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself,” the “Step Up” star explained. “And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other.”

Dewan, who filed for divorce in October, broke the news earlier this year with a message to fans on Instagram about the pair splitting up after nearly nine years of marriage.

“Hey, world! So… We have something we would like to share,” Dewan and Channing wrote in messages shared on social media. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.”

“We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts, ” they added.”So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.”

The couple met in 2006 during the filming of “Step Up” and started dating soon after. In 2009, the celebrity duo tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu. Four years later, they welcomed the birth of their daughter, Everly Tatum.