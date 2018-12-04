Video Allegedly Shows Aftermath Of Kareem Hunt Third Alleged Violent Act

A TMZ Sports video purports to show the moments after Kareem Hunt allegedly assaulted a man outside of a Kansas City nightclub in January.

The footage, which was obtained by TMZ Sports and released to the public Tuesday, shows Hunt being held back by several of his associates after he allegedly beat a man pretty badly within the Kansas City Mosaic nightclub. Police say the incident occurred on Jan. 7, 2018 around 2 a.m. Nobody was arrested, but the victim of the fight was hurt. (RELATED: Kareem Hunt Accused Of Third Violent Act Just This Year. Read The Scary Details)

The victim is purportedly a 37-year-old male, who claims the attack left him severely injured. He says he broke multiple bones, and police did confirm that he had markings on his face four days after the incident — when he went in to file the report.

The man didn’t press charges and police say he stopped cooperating shortly after the incident.

The video of the aftermath, which appears to be taken by an attendee, certainly seems to paint a sketchy picture.

The NFL is currently investigating Hunt for two other incidents, one that allegedly occurred in February and another in June.

It’s unclear whether the league is going to open an investigation into this incident. A new report by ESPN insider Ian Rapoport indicates Hunt (now a free agent) may serve at least a six-game suspension.

