The New ‘South Park’ Episode Is About Amazon. Watch The Hilarious Preview Here

The newest episode of “South Park” will take aim at Amazon.

Comedy Central recently released a short snippet from the episode titled “Unfulfilled” for all the fans of the hit show to enjoy.

Trust me, you don’t have a sense of humor if you don’t find this video below funny. It’s all about Amazon workers losing Prime after going on strike. (RELATED: Check Out The Preview For The Buddha Box ‘South Park’ Episode)

If there’s anybody who could make Amazon opening two new headquarters hilarious, it’s without a doubt “South Park.” Give it a watch.

The citizens of South Park are enjoying all the perks of being a company town when the Amazon Fulfillment Center moves in. It’s part of an all-new episode titled, “Unfulfilled”, premiering Wednesday, December 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on @ComedyCentral. #southpark22 pic.twitter.com/Q6SSGf5iP4 — South Park (@SouthPark) December 3, 2018

As I’ve noted many times before, this season of “South Park” has been absolutely outstanding. Will the momentum of this show ever slow down? I think there’s a very real chance the answer is no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Dec 3, 2018 at 2:15pm PST

The show is just simply in a league of its own. Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central to catch all the laughs.

