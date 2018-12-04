The World’s First 360-Degree AI Electric Toothbrush Achieves 500 Percent Of Fundraising Goal

Last month, we told you about the BABAHU X1, the world’s first toothbrush that uses artificial intelligence. The 360-degree electric toothbrush efficiently cleans your teeth at different vibration frequencies at the push of a button.

Back the BABAHU X1 on Indiegogo, refer the product, get rewards

At the time of that writing, the BABAHU X1 was pre-launched on Indiegogo, and the makers were looking for donors to support its launch. Well, turns out they found them. After only half a month, the project has already achieved over 500 percent of its fundraising goal. To celebrate that landmark, babahu is rewarding its backers with a referral program. All you need to do to is back the campaign, then share the product on your social media (either by using the social media buttons or by creating a link and sharing that). Sharing the product will create a personal link, and you will get rewarded when the product attracts other backers through your link:

If you refer 3 people, you get 1 brush head ($30 value). Refer 10 people, you get 1 adult package ($188 value). Refer 15 people, get 1 couple package ($219 value). Refer 20 people, get 1 babahu family package ($369 value). The best part? Indiegogo gives you realtime referral data through your Indiegogo profile, so you can see exactly how much progress you are making toward your rewards.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.