The World’s First 360-Degree AI Electric Toothbrush Achieves 500 Percent Of Fundraising Goal

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

Last month, we told you about the BABAHU X1, the world’s first toothbrush that uses artificial intelligence. The 360-degree electric toothbrush efficiently cleans your teeth at different vibration frequencies at the push of a button.

Photo via babahu

Photo via babahu

Back the BABAHU X1 on Indiegogo, refer the product, get rewards

At the time of that writing, the BABAHU X1 was pre-launched on Indiegogo, and the makers were looking for donors to support its launch. Well, turns out they found them. After only half a month, the project has already achieved over 500 percent of its fundraising goal. To celebrate that landmark, babahu is rewarding its backers with a referral program. All you need to do to is back the campaign, then share the product on your social media (either by using the social media buttons or by creating a link and sharing that). Sharing the product will create a personal link, and you will get rewarded when the product attracts other backers through your link:

If you refer 3 people, you get 1 brush head ($30 value). Refer 10 people, you get 1 adult package ($188 value). Refer 15 people, get 1 couple package ($219 value). Refer 20 people, get 1 babahu family package ($369 value). The best part? Indiegogo gives you realtime referral data through your Indiegogo profile, so you can see exactly how much progress you are making toward your rewards.

Photo via Babahu

Photo via Babahu

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
Tags : hygiene
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller