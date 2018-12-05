Bear Repellent Mishap Sends Dozens Of Amazon Workers To The Hospital

Several dozen Amazon workers were sent to the hospital after a shipment of bear repellent exploded inside the fulfillment center Wednesday.

At least 24 individuals were transported to local hospitals near the Robbinsville Township in New Jersey after the toxic fumes were released into the air.

BEAR SPRAY: Aerial footage shows the scene in New Jersey, as 24 Amazon workers were hospitalized – including one in critical condition – with several more treated at the scene when bear repellent spray was accidentally released inside a fulfillment center. https://t.co/XNMetXhSUh pic.twitter.com/D8DSZlRPIO — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 5, 2018

CNN reported the following:

Emergency personnel responded to a morning 911 call that 54 workers at the fulfillment center were experiencing symptoms, Nalbone said. Twenty-four workers were taken to local hospitals, including one in critical condition, he said. A preliminary investigation said the canister fell off a shelf, but Nalbone further clarified that an automated machine punctured a 9-ounce can of the bear repellent. Bear repellent spray is similar to a can of pepper spray and is intended to deter an aggressive or charging bear. The US Fish and Wildlife Service recommends bear repellent spray as both safer and more effective than a firearm in fending off bear attacks.

This all took place before 9 a.m. An entire wing of the 1.3 million square foot facility. Just completely cleared out. Can you imagine?

I know a lot of people like to complain about the drudgery of work but I can almost guarantee your day wasn’t as bad as these people’s.

