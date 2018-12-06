Celebrities Pack George H.W. Bush’s Texas Funeral

Mourners, friends and a number of celebrities traveled to Houston, Texas Thursday for the late President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

The funeral service was held at St. Martins Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, where 1200 invited guests honored the late president. Among them were a peppering of celebrities from the music, acting and sports world. Actor Chuck Norris, singers Reba McEntire and The Oak Ridge Boys and sports stars J.J. Watt, Yao Ming and Dikembe Mutombo were all in attendance.

The audience listened to speeches from family members, friends and former administration officials who recalled warm memories of the former president.

Speakers shared stories emotional and private moments with the late president. Former Secretary of State James Baker broke down in tears near the end of his speech. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

The service featured music and scripture readings. During some lighthearted moments, the Bush family could be seen laughing together.

President Bush’s casket was transferred to a train, which will carry the body to its final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.