Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures

Former President George H.W. Bush passed away on November 30, 2018, at the age of 94.

The last American president to have served in World War II, Bush was a naval aviator and a Yale-educated baseball player who met the love of his life at a Christmas party and celebrated his 90th birthday by jumping from a plane.

His life was dedicated to service, whether in the military or various positions within the government. But underneath that was just a man who loved his country — and a good time. (RELATED: Trump Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush, Will Attend Funeral)

His service truly began on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. It was then that Bush made the decision to delay his college education and instead enlisted on his 18th birthday. He was the youngest naval aviator at the time.

He married Barbara Pierce on January 6, 1945 — while he was still in the Navy — and attended Yale University after he returned from the war.

Bush entered politics after achieving success in the oil business in Texas, becoming a millionaire by the age of 40. His early political achievements were inauspicious — he lost two bids for the U.S. Senate in 1964 and 1970, but served in the House of Representatives from 1967-1971.

Beginning in 1971, Bush served in a number of positions including ambassador to the United Nations (1971-1973), chairman of the Republican National Committee (1973-1974), chief of the U.S. Liaison Office to the People’s Republic of China (1974-1975) and director of the CIA (1976-1977).

By then he had caught the eye of California Governor Ronald Reagan, who was running for president. Bush served as vice president under Reagan for eight years before launching his own successful bid for the White House against Michael Dukakis in 1988.

Shortly before President Bush met with the Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev in 1989, the Berlin Wall — famously ordered down by Reagan — finally fell. The summit meeting between Bush and Gorbachev marked the end of the Cold War.

Bush’s presidency also saw war in the middle east, as a U.S.-led coalition moved to repel an Iraqi invasion of the oil-rich Kuwait.

But Bush’s presidency and life after the White House was not all business, and not every moment worth remembering made front page news.

Here are a few such moments.

That time he let Gorbachev drive the golf cart.

He let his son walk all over him.

Sometimes you just have to hide behind the car to change your shirt.

And sometimes that first pitch gets away from you.

He showed grace in the face of defeat.

He laughed at himself — and loved Dana Carvey’s parody of him on “Saturday Night Live” so much that he invited Carvey to the White House.

He pulled up a sandbag and prayed with American troops.

He was a proud dad when his son earned the 2000 Republican nomination.

And when his beloved Barbara passed on after 73 years of marriage, he sat by her side and greeted every well-wisher.

Fair winds and following seas, Mr. President. We have the watch.

