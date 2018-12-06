Here’s The Game-Winner That Kept Top-Ranked Gonzaga Undefeated

Top-ranked Gonzaga survived by the skin of their teeth Tuesday night, needing a game-winning bucket to beat in-state rival Washington.

Star Bulldogs' forward Rui Hachimura scored two of his 26 points just when the team needed them most. Gonzaga defeated the unranked Huskies 81-79, moving Gonzaga to 9-0 on the season.

Rui Hachimura with the GAME-WINNER to keep No. 1 Gonzaga unbeaten ???? pic.twitter.com/qCEUdQwcb0 — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2018



The Bulldogs led 40-30 at halftime, but the Huskies were able to crawl their way back in the game and put a real scare into their top-ranked rival on their home court. This was Gonzaga's 12th win over Washington in their last 13 games, a milestone that demonstrates the type of powerhouse that head coach Mark Few has built in Spokane.

Gonzaga will hit the road Sunday to take on sixth-ranked Tennessee, in what will be one of the most anticipated games of the entire season.

It will take a strong effort for the Bulldogs to improve to 10-0 and keep their top spot in the polls for another week.

