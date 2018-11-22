Here’s How Fans Welcomed LeBron James In Return To Cleveland

On Wednesday night, the King returned to the castle he spent years building.

It was LeBron James’ first game in Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena since he bolted his home-state team for the second time, as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-105. (RELATED: WATCH: Highlights From LeBron James’ Epic 51-Point Performance)

This time however, there were no jersey-burnings, no profane chants, no anger or resentment, and almost zero boos.

For the most part, LeBron was given a hero’s welcome in his second return to Cleveland, the city whose first championship in 52 years was delivered by James and company in 2016.

The Cavaliers currently sit at 2-14 on the season — the worst record in the NBA — but even in the middle of a terrible year, the 2016 NBA Championship banner still hangs proudly in Quicken Loans Arena, a reminder of what LeBron accomplished during his time in Cleveland.

That on-court accomplishment, and James’ charitable endeavors off the court, are why there is still nothing but love between Cleveland and their favorite son.

Follow William Davis on Twitter