Report: Trump To Name Nauert Next UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump is expected to name current State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert the next ambassador to the United Nations on Friday, according to multiple outlets.

Nauert would be replacing outgoing ambassador Nikki Haley who announced her resignation back in October, Fox News reported. Nauert was named as one of Trump’s top candidates for the vacancy in the days after Haley’s resignation became public.

The day Haley resigned, Trump told reporters, “She has done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together. We’ve solved a lot of problems and we’re in the process of solving a lot of problems.”

Nauert, a former Fox News host has served as spokeswoman for the State Department since April of 2017 and assumed the official position of under-secretary for public diplomacy after the departure of former secretary Mike Pompeo.

Prior to assuming the position, Nauert will need to go through a Senate confirmation process.

Follow Mike on Twitter