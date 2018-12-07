Equip Your Kitchen With A Raclette
I don’t know about you, but I am always looking for new and innovative appliances to help me out in the kitchen. A raclette is an especially interesting such device. Originally designed to grill cheese, a raclette is now used as a great way to grill meat, seafood and vegetables on your tabletop.
Right now, this 6-person nonstick raclette is 33 percent off:
Salton TPG-315 6-Person Nonstick and Raclette on sale for $33.42
