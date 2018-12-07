Equip Your Kitchen With A Raclette

I don’t know about you, but I am always looking for new and innovative appliances to help me out in the kitchen. A raclette is an especially interesting such device. Originally designed to grill cheese, a raclette is now used as a great way to grill meat, seafood and vegetables on your tabletop.

Right now, this 6-person nonstick raclette is 33 percent off:

Salton TPG-315 6-Person Nonstick and Raclette on sale for $33.42

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.