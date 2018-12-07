Olivia Munn Sheds A Little Light On Aaron Rodgers’ Family Drama — ‘Long Overdue’
It doesn’t appear that Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have any hard feelings for one another.
The Instagram legend and actress, 38, who dated Rodgers for three years, helped to shed a little light on his family drama and why it might suddenly be thawing out. (RELATED: Former Packers Star Has Some Nasty Words For Aaron Rodgers)
Following reports that Aaron Rodgers may have started to patch things over with his family (albeit slowly), Munn told TMZ Sports that she thought it was “amazing” that he was trying to work it out.
“If that’s true, then that’s amazing,” she said, adding the reconciliation was “long overdue.”
In the past, Munn has indicated that neither side was innocent in the feud. Munn thought that Rodgers’ father and brothers were bitter with envy that the QB had so much success in the NFL when it’s all they really wanted, too. Conflicting reports suggest that the actress either caused the riff or tried to fix it. Either way, they split in 2017 and it seems that — for now — things in the Rodgers household are being mended.
No word on how the QB’s family likes Rodgers’ new girlfriend, Danica Patrick.