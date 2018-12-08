Army-Navy Game’s Stunning National Anthem Rendition Puts Every Kneeling NFL Player To Shame

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis were on hand to start off the annual Army vs. Navy game.

Army and Navy met again Saturday afternoon in the neutral site of Philadelphia to play a football game between the two oldest branches of the armed forces. This year marks the 119th time the two teams have met. A U.S. president is occasionally on hand for the national anthem and coin toss.

President Trump took the field Saturday in Philadelphia before an enormous crowd in Lincoln Financial Field. The audience was composed of Midshipmen of the Navy, West Point cadets and other assembled active duty and military veterans.

The game also featured a prayer and tribute to the late Navy veteran, former President George H.W. Bush. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

The crowd roared as Trump took the field. Before the game, the student choirs of both military academies join together to sing the national anthem. You could hear a pin drop during the rendition.

WATCH AND LISTEN: