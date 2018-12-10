Ben Affleck’s New Movie Looks Absolutely Insane. Watch The Electric Trailer Here

Ben Affleck’s new movie “Triple Frontier” got its first trailer released Monday, and it looks great.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “Five former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

Fans of Affleck’s work and action films involving special forces are going to absolutely love the trailer. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: Ben Affleck’s New Movie Centers Around A Very Real Struggle In His Own Life)

I can’t wait to see this film when it’s released on Netflix in March. It looks great. Look, you can steal the money right out of my wallet if you ever release a movie about cartels, special forces and Ben Affleck blowing stuff up.

Sign me up!

Make sure to tune in when “Triple Frontier” hits the web in March.

