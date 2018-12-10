No Developments In Search For Colorado Mom Who Went Missing On Thanksgiving

The search for a missing Colorado mother expanded Sunday as police and family members dig for clues on the whereabouts of Kelsey Berreth, 29, who was last seen on Thanksgiving in the parking lot of a Safeway supermarket in Woodland Park.

Berreth is the mother of a 1 year-old girl and has not been seen for over two weeks, although her cellphone went off nearly 800 thousand miles away near Gooding, Idaho, a few days after Thanksgiving, according to East Idaho News.

Berreth, a flight instructor, has family not far from where her phone was last heard, Cmdr. Chris Adams of the Woodland Park Police Department said.

“If she’s out there and doesn’t want to be contacted, just let us know that she’s safe and we’ll let her family know,” Adams told CBS News.

Family and friends started a Facebook page to spread and gather further information on her whereabouts.

“If they see her anywhere, please, please, please, please say something,” Brian Kindle, Berreth’s brother-in-law, said at a vigil members of her family held for her in Washington state.

Berreth’s brother, Clint, went to her home in Colorado and said he has reason to believe his sister did not leave the house on her own accord. (RELATED: More Than 1,000 People Missing After California Wildfire)

“After arriving at Kelsey’s house last night and combing through her things, we know one thing is certain,” Clint said. “Kelsey did not pack to go anywhere. All luggage is here. Her purse is all that seems to have gone.”

Berreth is described as a five foot three, 110 pound woman with brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants, white shoes, a white shirt and a gray sweater carrying a brown purse.

The Woodland Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday regarding Berreth’s status, according to a post on its official Facebook page.

