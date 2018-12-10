‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Collusion Claims Show He’s ‘Lost His Mind’ Or Is Completely ‘Stupid’

“Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski said President Donald Trump has either “lost his mind” or is completely “stupid” for thinking he’s been cleared of collusion charges.

Brzezinski was speaking with “Morning Joe” regular Donny Deutsch on MSNBC Monday and asked if Trump was trying to use his branding skills to mislead the American public.

“Knowing Donald and knowing branding, I feel like Donald is sort of lost in this parallel universe that used to work when what he said 100 times could finally become partially maybe what people thought. And now he’s in Washington with a special counsel breathing down his throat and he thinks he can say ‘no collusion’ and that means no collusion,” she said.

“It might be a different reality but do you think Donald is still trying to brand this?” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Tells 2020 Candidates To Prepare To Run Against Nikki Haley)

Deutsch agreed and called the president “laughable and pathetic,” before Brzezinski chimed back in to continue bashing Trump.

“The other option is that he’s lost his mind or he’s completely — completely — what’s the word for stupid that’s more polite?” Brzezinski asked.

“I think it’s a little bit of both,” Deutsch replied.

“We’ve talked ad nauseam on this show about this. This is a man who’s lived his entire life without any checks and balances. And he’s living in a town now that is built on checks and balances and Madisonian principles. I think we’re going to see up close and personal a guy, a man, a president completely unravel. We have a guy who at best is not playing with a full deck and now is under a pressure he’s never seen in his entire life and it’s just the beginning.”

Trump tweeted Saturday that Mueller’s investigation has still yet to find the so-called smoking gun and failed to prove the president colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 presidential election.

AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

Trump followed up with two more tweets on Monday blaming Democrats for obfuscating the facts.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

