Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Gets Into Heated Exchange With Teammates. What Is Going On?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston didn’t seem too happy with his teammates Sunday during a 28-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Winston was caught by a camera in what appeared to be a very heated exchange on the sidelines with several of his teammates. It’s unclear what kicked off the dustup, but it’s clear from the young quarterback’s expression that he wasn’t happy at all.

Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers are doing just fine.pic.twitter.com/XuCcHdAjQa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2018

This has just been a rollercoaster of a year for Winston and the Buccaneers. He was suspended for several games to start the year, was benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick upon returning and is now in meltdown mode with his teammates. It’s not good on any fronts.

It probably also doesn’t help a ton that the team is 5-8. Losing has a tendency of bringing out the worst in everybody. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

As the quarterback, Winston is the leader of his team. He has to be smart enough to not being getting into verbal altercations on the sideline. He just can’t let it happen.

It’s fine if you want to get into a heated exchange behind closed doors, but it’s a totally different animal once you do it out in the open. Even if he’s in the right, he just needs to be smarter.

