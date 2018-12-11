Melania Makes A Little Girl’s Christmas Dream Come True
Benny Johnson | Columnist, Viral Politics
First ladyMelaniaTrump made one little girl’s dream come true Tuesday afternoon, at the annual Toys for Tots toy drive at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, outside Washington D.C.
The annual drive is hosted by the United States Marine Corps Reserve and is regularly attended by the first lady in recent administrations. Toys for Tots distributes new toys to needy children around the country. The charity is often supported by the military and law enforcement.
The first lady delivered brief remarks to a hangar full of children and their enlisted parents on the military base. After the remarks, Melania led the children to giant tables full of toys for sorting. These are the toys that will be delivered to the needy children. The sorting process involved the first lady and approximately 100 little children putting the toys in boxes.
During this chaos, Melania knelt down to help one little girl who was confused. This was little 7-year-old Jackie Rodriguez. Rodriguez spoke with the first lady, who listened intently. Melania helped Rodriguez out with her toy sorting and then led her to the table for writing Christmas cards.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Melania’s motherly instinct kicked in as she spent over 20 minutes helping Rodriguez color her card, sharing tips and notes with her. Rodriguez was clearly thrilled. Speaking with The Daily Caller after the event, Rodriguez’s parents, Army Captain Jose Rodriguez and Nancy Rodriguez, said it was a “dream come true for little Jackie.”
[Benny Johnson/TheDC]
[Benny Johnson/TheDC]
“She has been waiting for this day,” Nancy said, tears in her eyes. “She has been talking non-stop about meeting Mrs. Trump. This is her Christmas dream come true.” Mr. Rodriguez, a decorated military man, said he “was stunned and amazed” watching the “unexpected attention” the first lady paid to his daughter.
A crying Jackie stood beneath us, clutching a drawing and wiping tears from her eyes. “She’s crying because the Mrs. Trump is gone,” Nancy explained. Nancy asked Jackie to spin around her treasured drawing she was holding tight. She noted that as a parting gift, Melania had given her daughter the drawing she had made.
[Benny Johnson/TheDC]
[Benny Johnson/TheDC]
[Benny Johnson/TheDC]
According to the Office of the First Lady, that’s not all she gave.
“The FirstLady will be gifting 100 books to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. Since starting in 2008, the program has distributed over 39 million books to less fortunate children, helping to reduce the illiteracy rate among children.
Mrs. Trump will also be giving Be Best totes filled with a coloring book and White House candies to all the children that will be helping out at the drive.