Melania Makes A Little Girl’s Christmas Dream Come True

First l ady Melania Trump made one little girl’s dream come true Tuesday afternoon, at the annual Toys for Tots toy drive at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, outside Washington D.C.

The annual drive is hosted by the United States Marine Corps Reserve and is regularly attended by the first lady in recent administrations. Toys for Tots distributes new toys to needy children around the country. The charity is often supported by the military and law enforcement.

The first lady delivered brief remarks to a hangar full of children and their enlisted parents on the military base. After the remarks, Melania led the children to giant tables full of toys for sorting. These are the toys that will be delivered to the needy children. The sorting process involved the first lady and approximately 100 little children putting the toys in boxes.

During this chaos, Melania knelt down to help one little girl who was confused. This was little 7-year-old Jackie Rodriguez. Rodriguez spoke with the first lady, who listened intently. Melania helped Rodriguez out with her toy sorting and then led her to the table for writing Christmas cards.