‘She’s Scared’ — Ted Cruz Criticizes Pelosi For Wanting To Turn Cameras Off During White House Meeting

Texas Senator Ted Cruz lauded President Trump’s performance during Tuesday’s Oval Office exchange with Democratic leaders.

During Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News’ “Hannity,” Cruz also criticized Rep Nancy Pelosi, calling her stated desire to take the discussion off-camera a result of being “scared” because she’s on the “losing end of the argument.”

WATCH:

Fox News host Sean Hannity began the segment by comparing Cruz’s own 2013 filibuster on healthcare to Trump’s “fighting on borders now.”

“Why don’t we see more of this in the Republican Party?” he asked.

“I think you are exactly right,” Cruz responded. “The American people have for a long time been frustrated with Washington, frustrated that too many elected officials don’t follow through on their promises, and they want us to do what we said we would do.”

Cruz called the president’s Oval Office debate with Democratic leaders “terrific.” (RELATED: Pelosi, Schumer Ask Trump To Take Talks Away From Cameras — Trump Refuses)

“He was standing up and saying ‘we’re going to keep our promise, we’re gonna secure border, we’re gonna build the wall,'” said Cruz. “And I’ll tell you one of the surest indications on how unhappy the Democrats were in that exchange is over and over again Nancy Pelosi says, ‘can we turn the TV cameras off? We are not supposed to be doing this publicly.’ You can tell they’re on the losing end of the argument when she’s scared that cameras are showing that she and the Democrats are for open borders and the president is fighting to do what the American people want which is secure the border, build the wall and keep our country safe.”

Cruz and Hannity then discussed the often-overstated implications of the partial government shutdown that could occur if no deal is reached.

