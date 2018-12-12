What Is Going On In Lili Reinhart’s Latest Photoshoot? It Looks A Bit Bizarre

Your first name

Lili Reinhart’s new photoshoot is a bit mind-boggling.

Reinhart shared a photo of herself on Instagram late Tuesday from a shoot with Damon Baker, and I honestly have no idea what the hell is going on in it.

It's supposed to be something from the "golden age," but I'm not really sure how to describe this snap.

Take a look for yourself, and see if you can do a better job at finding the correct words.

View this post on Instagram golden age tribute by @damon_baker A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Dec 11, 2018 at 11:07am PST

Look, I'm not saying this is a bad picture at all from the "Riverdale" star. It's not as bizarre as some of the stuff we've seen out of Kim Kardashian or Emily Ratajkowski in recent weeks.

I'm just saying that it's not something we're used to seeing. Reinhart isn't even known for pushing the limits on Instagram, despite the fact she has nearly 14 million followers.

I guess she just threw us a curveball when nobody expected one. What a wild journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:07am PDT