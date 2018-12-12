Melania: Hardest Thing To Deal With In White House Is ‘Opportunists’

First Lady Melania Trump expressed frustration with the center stage role her husband’s ascent to the presidency has caused for her family in a Wednesday evening interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

“I would say the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves—from comedians to journalists to performers — book writers,” Melania said when asked what the hardest thing she has to deal with in the White House.

Melania continued that the criticism does not hurt her but that she believes that journalists and others are misrepresenting her family’s accomplishments in the annals of history.

Melania has said previously that she believes she is one of the most bullied people in the world and has been angered about media coverage of her and her husband. Melania cited the cyber-bullying of her self as the impetus for her signature “Be Best” campaign for social media. (RELATED: Melania Trump Shakes Hands With Bill Clinton, Hillary Looks On)

“If you really see what people are saying about me — that’s why I, you know — my Be Best initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior. We need to educate the children of social, emotional behavior so when they grow up … they know how to deal with those issues,” she told ABCNews.