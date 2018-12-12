Melania Embarks On ‘Merry Christmas’ Visit To The Troops

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

First lady Melania Trump visited U.S. service-members at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia Wednesday morning for a Merry Christmas visit, she revealed on Twitter.

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks with children during a Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2018. – Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

The trip comes on the heels of Melania’s visit Tuesday to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C. for a children’s toy drive. The annual “Toys for Tots” drive is hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps. The first lady delivered brief remarks and distributed toys to children. (RELATED: Melania Trump Shakes Hands With Bill Clinton, Hillary Looks On)

“Since starting in 2008, the program has distributed over 39 million books to less fortunate children, helping to reduce the illiteracy rate among children,” her office said in a Tuesday statement, adding, “Mrs. Trump will also be giving Be Best totes filled with a coloring book and White House candies to all the children that will be helping out at the drive.”

