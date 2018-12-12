Melania Embarks On ‘Merry Christmas’ Visit To The Troops

First lady Melania Trump visited U.S. service-members at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia Wednesday morning for a Merry Christmas visit, she revealed on Twitter.

We are off to visit some of our brave men & women in uniform today & thank them for their service. I’ll be visiting Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Langley-Eustis & the #USSGeorgeHWBush aircraft carrier today. Looking forward to meeting everyone! #USA pic.twitter.com/XrYsFyItJJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 12, 2018

The trip comes on the heels of Melania’s visit Tuesday to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C. for a children’s toy drive. The annual “Toys for Tots” drive is hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps. The first lady delivered brief remarks and distributed toys to children. (RELATED: Melania Trump Shakes Hands With Bill Clinton, Hillary Looks On)

The first lady is at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia this morning for a merry Christmas visit. @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/Um3YYBdJOK — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 12, 2018