MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Seems To Use Homophobic Slur In Reference To Mike Pompeo

MSNBC morning host Mika Brzezinski used a homophobic slur on air Wednesday morning while questioning Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s motives in regards to the Saudis.

Her comments were made following an interview with Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin where they were discussing the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and how Pompeo has responded to the intelligence community’s assessments.

WATCH:

“It is worrisome if all trails lead to the crown prince, there could be a change of power in Saudi Arabia and we’re not certain which direction it would be headed to. It is that uncertainty that probably leads him to this conclusion, a conclusion that is not supported by the intelligence evidence from the very agency that he used to head just weeks ago,” Durbin stated

“So Joe, I just have to ask because I don’t think — I can’t think of anyone here who can put it more clearly than you. I understand that Donald Trump doesn’t care, Heilemann makes a good point, he doesn’t care,” Brzezinski added. “But why doesn’t Mike Pompeo care right now? Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on ‘Fox and Friends,’ is that a patriot speaking or a wannabe dictator’s butt boy? And I’m dead serious, I’m asking, are these the words of a patriot?”

Joe Scarborough responded, “He debased himself. He once again undercut the conclusions of our intel community.” (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’s’ Mika Brzezinski Claims Fox News Is Open For Business To White Nationalists)

Totally agree with you -SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said “water boy”… like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY! https://t.co/zIqsGdK3Tk — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) December 12, 2018

After the show ended, Brzezinski tweeted an apology. It read, “Totally agree with you -SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said “water boy”… like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY!”

Follow Mike on Twitter