Trump Points To Strasbourg Christmas Attack On Need For Border Wall

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump pointed to the recent terrorist attack in Strasbourg, France as evidence of a need for a southern border wall, in a Wednesday morning tweet.

The terrorist attack occurred Tuesday evening at a crowded Christmas market in Strasbourg, France. French authorities said the attacker, who is now on the run, screamed “allahu akbar” as he fired dozens of shots into the crowd of Christmas revelers.

Police block the access on December 5, 2018 at the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris, where a 66-year-old teacher was repeatedly stabbed to death and a Pakistani suspect arrested. - A police source said the suspect was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981. The victim was an English teacher and he had been stabbed in the throat according to Le Parisien newspaper. ( PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Police block the access on December 5, 2018 at the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris, where a 66-year-old teacher was repeatedly stabbed to death and a Pakistani suspect arrested. – A police source said the suspect was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981. The victim was an English teacher and he had been stabbed in the throat according to Le Parisien newspaper. (PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

The suspect is known to French authorities and has been arrested by numerous European countries. French prosecutors said the suspect was radicalized in the prison system and is the subject of an intense manhunt.

The president’s tweet comes as he engages in intense negotiations with Democratic lawmakers over funding for a proposed wall along the U.S. southern border. The debate erupted into the limelight Tuesday during an extraordinary televised Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: Trump Brawls Face-To-Face With Pelosi, Schumer Over Wall Funding)

U.S. President Donald Trump (2R) argues about border security with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Vice President Mike Pence sits nearby in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“President Trump made clear that any government funding measure must include responsible border security, including a wall, to protect the American people from drugs, crime, terrorism, public health threats, and the severe straining of the social safety net,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after the statement.

Tags : border wall chuck schumer donald trump france nancy pelosi
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller