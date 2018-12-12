Trump Points To Strasbourg Christmas Attack On Need For Border Wall

President Donald Trump pointed to the recent terrorist attack in Strasbourg, France as evidence of a need for a southern border wall, in a Wednesday morning tweet.

Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

The terrorist attack occurred Tuesday evening at a crowded Christmas market in Strasbourg, France. French authorities said the attacker, who is now on the run, screamed “allahu akbar” as he fired dozens of shots into the crowd of Christmas revelers.

The suspect is known to French authorities and has been arrested by numerous European countries. French prosecutors said the suspect was radicalized in the prison system and is the subject of an intense manhunt.

The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars and got nothing, but they can’t give 5 Billion Dollars for National Security and a Wall? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

The president’s tweet comes as he engages in intense negotiations with Democratic lawmakers over funding for a proposed wall along the U.S. southern border. The debate erupted into the limelight Tuesday during an extraordinary televised Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: Trump Brawls Face-To-Face With Pelosi, Schumer Over Wall Funding)

“President Trump made clear that any government funding measure must include responsible border security, including a wall, to protect the American people from drugs, crime, terrorism, public health threats, and the severe straining of the social safety net,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after the statement.