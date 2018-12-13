Clint Eastwood’s New Movie Sounds Like It’s Going To Be Incredible. Here’s What People Are Saying

The Hollywood Reporter had high praise for Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule.”

This based-on-a-true-story yarn about a still-kicking but nearly destitute senior who starts running drugs for a Mexican cartel is engaging, humorous and, it would seem, quite personal in the way it portrays a man making an attempt to atone for his deficiencies as a husband and father. Eastwood’s good-times-seeking old-timer is a temperamental contrast to the cantankerous and insulting one he played in the smash hit Gran Torino a decade back, both written with the star in mind by Nick Schenk. Longtime fans should eat it up. … Less cranky and inciting than Gran Torino but persuasively expressive in conveying an old man’s regrets along with his desire to improve himself even in late age, The Mule shows that Eastwood’s still got it, both as a director and actor.

I like the sound of this. Not that we should ever have any reason to ever doubt Eastwood, but it’s always good to be reminded that he’s still out here firing heaters. (RELATED: Clint Eastwood’s New Movie Gets A Major Update. Here’s What Happened)

The man just makes outstanding films, and there’s no other way to describe his skills or talents.

This whole movie revolves around an elderly man with demons in his closet running drugs for the cartel. This entire plot has Oscars written all over it. Perhaps, instead of movies nobody cares about, we can focus on Eastwood’s incredible career that night.

It just seems like “The Mule” was brought into existence for him to win an Academy Award. Again, I could be wrong with my prediction here, but I highly doubt it.

You can catch “The Mule” in theaters December 14. You can bet every penny you have in the bank that I’ll be seeing this one over the Christmas season. It should be absolutely great.