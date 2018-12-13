Celebrate Tori Kelly’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

Today, December 14, is Tori Kelly’s birthday.

The American singer, songwriter, actress, and producer turns 26 years old today and has packed in a massive budding career in show business.

Born and raised in California, Kelly had big dreams to make it in the entertainment industry from a young age. She began making YouTube videos of herself singing when she was just 14 years old and auditioned for American Idol when she was 16. After being rejected from the hit singing show, however, she started writing her own music which was promptly discovered by celebrity agent Scooter Braun.

In 2015, Kelly released her first album, “Unbreakable Smile,” and reached the Billboard Hot 100 list with her hit song, “Nobody Love.” She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2016 Grammys and quickly became a household name.

