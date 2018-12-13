Trump Attacks Mueller Over Treatment Of Mike Flynn

President Donald Trump attacked special counsel Robert Mueller over his treatment of his former national security advisor Mike Flynn, in a Thursday afternoon interview on Fox News.

“They took a general that they say didn’t lie, and they convinced them that he did lie, made some kind of a deal. Now they are recommending no time. You know why? Them they are embarrassed that they got caught,” Trump declared. The president added that he believes Flynn is a “tougher” person than his former attorney Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday.

Cohen is alleging to federal prosecutors that he violated campaign finance laws at Trump’s direction. (RELATED: Andrew McCabe Urged Michael Flynn To Meet With FBI Agents Without An Attorney)

The president’s comments come after he tweeted a similar charge Thursday morning against Mueller.

They gave General Flynn a great deal because they were embarrassed by the way he was treated – the FBI said he didn’t lie and they overrode the FBI. They want to scare everybody into making up stories that are not true by catching them in the smallest of misstatements. Sad!…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

The tweets come after an extraordinary development in the Flynn case, with a federal judge ordering the FBI to produce the release and review of documents relating to his initial interaction with agents. The initial interaction between Flynn and the FBI set in motion his guilty plea to Mueller for lying to federal agents.