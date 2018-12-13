Sanders Is Not Concerned ‘At All’ About Investigation Into Trump’s Inauguration

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a Thursday night interview with Martha MacCallum that she had no concerns about a new report that an investigation into President Donald Trump’s inauguration spending is underway.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night that federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating whether Trump’s inauguration team misspent some of their funds.

“Any concern about this ‘Wall Street Journal’ story that came out tonight, that says now there is a new federal investigation by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office looking into how the inaugural funds were spent?” MacCallum asked.

“Not at all. This didn’t have anything to do with the president. The president was focused on the transition and building out a new government and preparing to take office. The role that he had at the inauguration was to raise his hand and take the oath. The same thing for the first lady, she wasn’t engaged in this process,” Sanders responded. (RELATED: Sanders Attacks Dems For Opposing Wall Despite Previous Support For Stronger Borders)

“This is a perfect example of Democrats recognizing that all the accusations that they’ve made and the information that came out on the Michael Cohen case has nothing to do with the president,” she added. “So now they’re going to plan, I would say plan B, but this is more like plan D or E or F to take this president down. I wish they would focus a lot more on actually solving problems and sitting down with the president, fixing our broken borders and helping this president build the economy.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison — after pleading guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud and making illegal campaign contributions — earlier this week.

